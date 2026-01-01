Siakam recorded 26 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-10 FT), four rebounds, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-110 loss to the Magic.

The veteran forward topped 20 points for a third straight game and the 11th in time in 14 December contests. Over the final month of 2025, Siakam has averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.3 steals.