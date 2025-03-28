Siakam had 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes during Thursday's 162-109 win over the Wizards.

Siakam scored an efficient 13 points Thursday, logging a season-low 23 minutes in the blowout win. The Pacers have won five of their last six outings, during which the star forward has averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds across 32.2 minutes per contest. He has shot 51.3 percent from the field in that six-game span.