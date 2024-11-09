Siakam posted 27 points (11-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 103-83 loss to the Hornets.

Siakam was one of the top performers for the Pacers in a game where the entire offense struggled after scoring a season-low 88 points. The veteran forward endured a relatively slow start to the campaign, but he's turned things around quickly and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six contests. He's putting up 23.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in that six-game stretch.