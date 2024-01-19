Siakam (recently traded) isn't listed on Indiana's injury report for Friday's game against Portland, and he's expected to make his Pacers debut, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Toronto traded Siakam to the Pacers on Wednesday, but it took a few days to iron out the logistics of the deal. He's with the team in Portland and isn't listed on the injury report, but there's still a chance Indiana opts to hold him out for another game before throwing him into action. However, if available as expected, Siakam should play a leading role in his debut, especially if Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) and Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) are ruled out.