Siakam and the Pacers are nearing an agreement on a long-term contract extension, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Both sides are motivated to get a deal done after Siakam had a successful first season in Indiana. Terms of the proposed deal aren't known yet, but it's likely that Siakam is getting a maximum deal, or close to it. In 41 appearances for the Pacers, Siakam posted averages of 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 three-pointers on 54.9 percent shooting from the field.