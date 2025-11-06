Siakam generated 23 points (10-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-6 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 36 minutes of Wednesday's 112-103 loss to the Nets.

Siakam has been tasked with a massive offensive role while the Pacers navigate a slew of injuries. The forward led the team in points and assists during the loss, though he did commit seven turnovers. Through eight games this season, Siakam is averaging what would be a career-high 25.6 points while averaging what would be his most assists (5.8) and rebounds (8.1) in several years.