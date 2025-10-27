Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Flirts with triple-double in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam recorded 33 points (11-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two turnovers in 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Timberwolves.
Siakam was held to just 13 points his last time out, but he surpassed that total before the first half of Sunday's game, and he also ripped away three steals after failing to get any during Saturday's loss. He's going to be the primary point of Indiana's attack while Bennedict Mathurin (foot) is sidelined, so he should have some big stat lines coming his way.
