Siakam logged 34 points (14-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 36 minute during the Pacers' 135-127 loss to the Magic on Sunday.

Siakam got off to a slow start, but he erupted out of halftime with 20 points in the third quarter to help Indiana stay pace during Sunday's loss. It was the seventh time Siakam scored 30-plus points in a game this season, and it was his highest scoring output since Dec. 5 against the Bulls (36 points). Over his last five outings, the veteran forward has averaged 27.8 points on 57.3 percent shooting (including 43.5 percent from three on 4.6 3PA/G), 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals over 34.2 minutes per game.