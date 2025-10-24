Siakam totaled 32 points (12-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-12 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 44 minutes during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime loss to the Thunder.

Siakam stood tall for the Pacers, despite the loss, producing a balanced performance, outside of the poor free-throw shooting. With Tyrese Haliburton likely to miss the entire season due to an Achilles injury, Siakam is going to be front and center when it comes to production. Barring injury, it wouldn't be surprising to see Siakam put together the best fantasy season of his career.