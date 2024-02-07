Siakam logged 29 points (11-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 132-129 win over the Rockets.

Tyrese Haliburton wasn't at 100 percent due to a nagging hamstring injury, but Siakam picked up the slack offensively and carried the team to victory in this matchup against the Rockets. Siakam struggled to find his place in Indiana's offensive scheme in the early going, but he seems to have adjusted now, and it's fair to consider him a pivotal piece on the offensive end after he posted 22 or more points in four of his last five outings.