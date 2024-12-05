Siakam logged 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 99-90 loss to the Nets.

It was just the second time in 22 games that Siakam failed to tally an assist for the Pacers this year, but the forward has now scored at least 13 points in each of those appearances. The Pacers have struggled to a 9-14 record after making the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, but Siakam has remained productive throughout the team's slow start, averaging 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.4 three-pointers in 35.1 minutes per game over his last 11 contests. The 30-year-old star forward should continue to be a steady fantasy contributor going forward, and a soft matchup with a Bulls team allowing the most points per game (123.2) in the NBA awaits him Friday.