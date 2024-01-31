Siakam had 23 points (9-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 129-124 loss to Boston.

The 29-year-old forward is looking more and more at home in a Pacers jersey. Over seven games with his new team, Siakam is averaging 21.6 points, 7.4 boards, 5.1 assists and 0.9 threes while shooting 57.4 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent (6-for-14) from long distance. His usage his declined from his Raptors peak and isn't likely to bounce back alongside Tyrese Haliburton, but Siakam's overall package of skills and athleticism still gives him impressive overall fantasy upside.