Siakam amassed 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-98 victory over the Bucks in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The veteran forward led the Pacers in scoring on the afternoon as they grabbed an early lead in the first-round series. Siakam didn't deliver many ceiling games down the stretch during the regular season, scoring more than 20 points in only three of his last 10 appearances including Saturday, but he did score in double digits in all 10 while averaging 16.0 points, 6.2 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.1 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks, giving him a reliable fantasy floor.