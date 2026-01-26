Siakam registered 26 points (8-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 35 minutes during Monday's 132-116 loss to the Hawks.

The veteran forward led the Pacers in scoring as he scored more than 20 points for a seventh straight game. Siakam's been locked in for most of January, and on the month he's averaging 24.8 points, 8.0 boards, 4.8 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.2 combined blocks and steals over 12 contests.