Siakam amassed 36 points (13-21 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 125-120 loss to the Heat.

Siakam sank a season-high eight triples en route to his second-highest scoring performance of the 2024-25 campaign, albeit in a losing effort. The ninth-year forward has logged three 30-plus-point outings this season, with all such occurrences having happened within the club's last 13 outings. Additionally, Siakam recorded multiple steals for the 16th time through 58 regular-season appearances. Over his last 10 games, the 30-year-old has averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.6 minutes per contest.