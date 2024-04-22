Siakam finished Sunday's 109-94 loss to Milwaukee in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 36 points (15-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 40 minutes.
Siakam scored a game-high 36 points, doing everything he could to keep the Pacers competitive during Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Bucks. It was arguably his best game since arriving in Indiana, a performance he will need to replicate should they hope to steal Game 2 before heading home.
