Siakam chipped in 28 points (11-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Saturday's 121-100 win over Brooklyn.

Siakam delivered a vintage performance Saturday, and he showed the same two-way dominance he used to showcase during his Toronto days, leading the team in both points and rebounds on a night where some of the Pacers' other standout players, mainly Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner, weren't at their best. Siakam has found his role in the Pacers' offensive scheme and has been playing well of late, averaging 19.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game since the beginning of March.