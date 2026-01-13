Siakam ended with 21 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 98-96 win over the Celtics.

Siakam powered the Pacers to a victory by finding consistent success from the field, and he capped his night by sinking the game-winning shot with 6.8 seconds remaining. He was also effective at distributing the basketball Monday night, finishing with his highest assist total since Nov. 19, when he dished out seven dimes against Charlotte. Head coach Rick Carlisle had plenty of praise for Siakam after the game, per Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com, stating "his level of discipline, patience, everything, really, really big time. So congratulations to him."