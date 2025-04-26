Siakam ended Friday's 117-101 loss to the Bucks in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 28 points (12-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes.

The Pacers had a rough showing offensively as a team, but Siakam did everything in his power to keep the team alive despite the 16-point defeat. The star forward has been extremely consistent in the series and has scored at least 24 points in each of the three games so far while shooting at least 50 percent from the field in each contest. He should remain a key offensive contributor for Indiana in Game 4 on Sunday.