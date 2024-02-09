Siakam finished Thursday's 131-109 loss to Golden State with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes.

Siakam was unable to reach the 20-point mark for the fourth consecutive game, but he still delivered an impressive stat line with contributions on both ends of the court and a team-high mark in points. Siakam has surpassed the 15-point plateau in each of his last 10 outings, a span in which he's averaging 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.