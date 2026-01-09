Siakam produced 30 points (12-23 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 win over the Hornets.

Siakam put together another strong showing Thursday and helped Indiana snap a 13-game losing streak. He led his team in points and rebounds on the way to his first double-double since Dec. 5 while reaching the 30-point threshold for the second time in his last three games. Siakam is averaging 27.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals through his first four appearances of January.