Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Leads team with 20 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam chipped in 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 115-105 loss to the 76ers.
Siakam has been on a heater as a scorer lately, posting at least 20 points in 12 of the last 13 games. The 31-year-old forward is averaging 24.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals while averaging 50.9 percent from the field. The former Toronto Raptor should continue to maintain his heavy usage as the main scoring option for the Pacers.
More News
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Scores 23 in win•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Nets season-high 36 points in win•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Team-high 26 points in loss•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Sinks game-winning shot•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Scores 24 points with full line•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Sniffs double-double•