Siakam chipped in 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 115-105 loss to the 76ers.

Siakam has been on a heater as a scorer lately, posting at least 20 points in 12 of the last 13 games. The 31-year-old forward is averaging 24.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals while averaging 50.9 percent from the field. The former Toronto Raptor should continue to maintain his heavy usage as the main scoring option for the Pacers.