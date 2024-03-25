Siakam totaled 36 points (16-29 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Sunday's 150-145 loss to the Lakers.

Siakam carried the team on his back in the third quarter as they tried to keep pace with the Lakers, and led all scorers in a 46-point final period where he added eight more points. Quiet performances from Tyrese Haliburton have forced Siakam and other playmakers to step up, and the former Raptor should prove to be one of the most productive players in the East as the team makes a final playoff push.