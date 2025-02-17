Siakam will start Sunday's All-Star semifinal game for Chuck's Global Stars against Kenny's Young Stars, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.
Siakam makes his third All-Star Game appearance, this time in a starting role. Over his last five regular-season games, he holds averages of 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.6 minutes per contest.
