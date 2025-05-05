Siakam registered 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 win over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Siakam had himself a somewhat quiet game, despite falling just two rebounds short of a double-double. While it wasn't a bad game by any means, Siakam will likely want to improve, especially if the Pacers are to advance beyond the second round. With that said, his teammates were able to step up on both ends of the floor, powering Indiana to an important Game 1 victory on the road.