Siakam registered 20 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and five steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 111-104 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner weren't at their best in this game, and while Siakam didn't get as involved as he should have in the final minutes, he still ended as the Pacers' leading scorer. The forward has been outstanding for Indiana in the Finals and has scored at least 19 points in three of the four games. He should play a pivotal role in Game 5 on Monday.