Siakam closed Tuesday's 120-119 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes.
Siakam has been efficient in seven playoff games, shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc. His usage and production are down a bit, however, as he's putting up 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Modest effort in Game 1 victory•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Quiet in Game 5 win•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Leads Pacers in scoring•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Top scorer in double-double•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Hits for team-high 25 in Game 1 win•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Good to go Saturday•