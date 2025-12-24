Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Nears double-double in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam totaled 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-94 loss to the Bucks.
After scoring 20-plus points in each of his last three appearances, Siakam tied his season low in shot attempts and finished with 15 or fewer points for just the fifth time in 29 regular-season games. However, the star forward was active on the glass, leading the Pacers in rebounds and matching the game-high mark. While Siakam wasn't overly aggressive on offense, he still put together an efficient performance after shooting 42.4 percent from the field in his previous four outings.
