Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Nets season-high 36 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam notched 36 points (13-24 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 120-105 victory over Chicago.
Siakam was scoreless through the first quarter of Friday's win, but he couldn't be stopped once his shot started falling, and he finished with a new season high in points. The star forward helped the Pacers snap a two-game skid as they earned their first road win of the season.
More News
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Team-high 26 points in loss•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Sinks game-winning shot•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Scores 24 points with full line•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Sniffs double-double•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Leads pacers to second win•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Scores 29 points in loss•