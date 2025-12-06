Siakam notched 36 points (13-24 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 120-105 victory over Chicago.

Siakam was scoreless through the first quarter of Friday's win, but he couldn't be stopped once his shot started falling, and he finished with a new season high in points. The star forward helped the Pacers snap a two-game skid as they earned their first road win of the season.