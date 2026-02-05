Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam (rest) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup with Milwaukee.
Siakam was hit with a rest day on the second leg of a back-to-back set in Tuesday's loss to Utah, but he'll be back in the mix with his usual minutes Friday night. Siakam's return should result in Jarace Walker heading back to the bench, and Johnny Furphy's usage rate will likely dip.
