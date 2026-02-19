Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Out Thursday and Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said that Siakam (personal), who has already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, won't play in Friday's rematch with Washington, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Siakam is tending to a personal matter, and he won't be able to join the team for either of Indiana's contests in D.C. The All-Star forward's next chance to return to action will now come Sunday, when the Pacers host the Mavericks. While Siakam is out of the mix, Jarace Walker belongs in the streaming conversation in all fantasy leagues where he's still available.
More News
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Not playing Thursday•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Posts 10 points at All-Star weekend•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Ready to go for All-Star weekend•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Drops 30 points in win•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Team-high 18 points vs. Toronto•