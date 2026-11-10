Siakam supplied 29 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Monday's 125-122 loss to Dallas.

Siakam torched the nets from downtown Monday, leading the Pacers in triples made en route to a team-best scoring total. The star forward also paced the club in rebounds and finished second in assists, dishing out a season-high eight dimes. Siakam has reached the 20-point threshold in three straight games, shooting 57.4 percent from the field over that stretch.