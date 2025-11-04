Siakam supplied 32 points (11-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-12 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block across 38 minutes in Monday's 117-115 loss to the Bucks.

Siakam delivered his third performance with at least 30 points through seven regular-season appearances, albeit in a losing effort. However, the star forward struggled from three-point range and has shot just 23.5 percent from downtown in his last three outings. Still, he dished out a game-high mark in assists and will likely continue to take on increased playmaking duties until Andrew Nembhard (shoulder) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) return.