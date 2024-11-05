Siakam contributed 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 134-127 victory over the Mavericks.
Siakam is off to a solid start, averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists through the first seven games. He's also converting 55.8 percent of his shots and dropping three-pointers at a 45.2 percent clip.
More News
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Double-double vs. Boston•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Team-high 26 points vs. Orlando•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Efficient in defeat•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Unavailable Monday•