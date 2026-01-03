Siakam registered 23 poitns (10-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals over 36 minutes during the Pacers' 123-113 loss to the Spurs on Friday.

Siakam led the Pacers in both scoring and rebounds Friday, en route to his seventh double-double of the season (and first since Dec. 5 against the Bulls). He is averaging 23.5 points per game this season, his highest since the 2022-23 campaign with the Raptors as the veteran forward has embraced a larger scoring role in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles). Siakam has scored at least 23 points in each of his last four outings while connecting on 54.7 percent of his field-goal attempts over that span. He'll look to carry that momentum into Sunday's road tilt against the Magic.