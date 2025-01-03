Siakam chipped in 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 128-115 win over the Heat.
Even though Tyrese Haliburton stole the show with his 33-point, 15-assist performance Thursday, Siakam made his presence felt on both ends of the court en route to posting his second double-double across his last five appearances. The star big man has notched seven double-doubles this season.
More News
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: All-around production•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Well-rounded showing in victory•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Leads from deep in double-double•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Scores 20 points Monday•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Dominant double-double in win•