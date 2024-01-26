Siakam contributed 26 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 13 rebounds and 10 assists across 30 minutes during Thursday's 134-122 victory over the 76ers.

Siakam led all players in Thursday's contest in rebounds and assists while leading the Pacers in scoring en route to posting his first triple-double of the season. Siakam has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in six games this year while handing out 10 or more dimes in two contests. He has now tallied 25 or more points in 15 appearances.