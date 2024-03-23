Siakam finished Friday's 123-111 victory over the Warriors with 25 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

Tyrese Haliburton played an impressive all-around game Friday, but Siakam certainly made his presence felt with one of his best performances since joining the Pacers. The star big man has been getting more and more comfortable in his new surroundings, and the numbers back that up. He's averaging 22.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game across his last eight appearances.