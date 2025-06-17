Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Posts team-high 28 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam closed with 28 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 120-109 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Siakam had a respectable total heading into the fourth quarter, but he woke up with 12 points in the final stanza. He was the engine of an 11-3 rally that put the Pacers within striking distance. His teammates provided little support after the scoring barrage, as the Thunder responded with an 18-4 rally of their own to put the game out of reach. Siakam's 28 points marked his best scoring performance of the series.
More News
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Monster stat line not enough•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Steps up in Game 3 win•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Struggles with shot•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Wins Eastern Finals MVP•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Another 30-point performance•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Massive in Game 2 victory•