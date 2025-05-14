Siakam amassed 21 points (8-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 win over the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Siakam shot the ball well in this series, hitting 53.7 percent from the field and 43.7 percent from beyond the arc. His usage and production were both down, however, as he posted averages of 17.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.4 three-pointers. Indiana will now await the winner of the series between Boston and New York.