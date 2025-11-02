Siakam produced 27 points (12-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over Golden State.

Siakam posted an improved final line Saturday after struggling to find his groove Friday evening. He willed his team to their first win of the season, logging a season-high 38 minutes while finishing second in scoring behind Aaron Nesmith's 31-point outburst. Siakam will likely continue to be asked to shoulder much of the scoring load for Indiana until Andrew Nembhard (shoulder) and Bennedict Mathurin (toe) can get healthy.