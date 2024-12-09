Siakam contributed nine points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 113-109 loss to Charlotte.

Despite a quiet night offensively, Siakam made up for it by tying his season-best mark of 11 rebounds. He's had a tough start to December by his standards, averaging 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 three-pointers through his last five outings.