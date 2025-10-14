Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Puts up 17 points in preseason
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam logged 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes of Monday's 124-108 preseason loss to the Spurs.
Siakam rested during Saturday's preseason win over the Thunder, but he was back in action with a modest workload Monday. With Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) out of the equation and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) sidelined to open the season, Siakam has a chance to see a career-high usage rate in 2025-26.
