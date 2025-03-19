Siakam (personal) is available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Siakam missed Monday's win over the Timberwolves for personal reasons, but he will be back on the court for Wednesday's interconference clash. He has averaged 23.4 points on 54.7 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 blocks over 32.4 minutes per game since the beginning of March. Siakam's return will mean one of Obi Toppin or Jarace Walker retreats to a reserve role.