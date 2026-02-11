Siakam has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to left hamstring soreness.

Siakam will join a handful of other key rotation players on the sideline in the Pacers' final game before the All-Star break. The veteran forward logged 37 minutes in the Pacers' 137-134 overtime win over the Knicks on Wednesday, finishing with 30 points (11-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals.