Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Ruled out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to left hamstring soreness.
Siakam will join a handful of other key rotation players on the sideline in the Pacers' final game before the All-Star break. The veteran forward logged 37 minutes in the Pacers' 137-134 overtime win over the Knicks on Wednesday, finishing with 30 points (11-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
