Siakam closed with 20 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 113-110 win over the Bulls.

Siakam reached the 20-point mark for the eighth consecutive game, but he didn't do much in other categories. The star forward remains the go-to scoring option for Indiana and is averaging 24.6 points, while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from three-point range, over that aforementioned eight-game stretch. As long as Siakam continues to produce on offense on a steady basis, he'll remain a valuable fantasy commodity due to his usage rate and heavy involvement on offense.