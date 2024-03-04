Siakam amassed 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 117-105 loss to the Spurs.

Siakam finished two rebounds shy of a double-double in Sunday's loss, though he had a tough matchup while dealing with the length of the Spurs' frontcourt of Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama. Siakam continues to play at a high level for the Pacers, and while the double-doubles have been hard to come by, he's still averaging 19.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.5 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.