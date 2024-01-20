Siakam accumulated 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 118-115 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Siakam had a solid outing in his Pacers debut, and even though Indiana didn't get the win, the power forward looked impressive and showed glimpses of what his partnership with Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner can look like. Siakam will try to clinch his first win as a Pacer when Indiana takes on the Suns on Sunday.