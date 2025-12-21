Siakam supplied 22 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-11 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 128-109 loss to the Pelicans.

Siakam struggled to get his three-point shot to drop in this one, but the three-point struggles were a team-wide trend, with Indiana going just 8-for-42 from distance. The Pacers have now lost four straight games, and they could have a tough time turning things around Monday with a difficult matchup against the Celtics.