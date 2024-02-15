Siakam finished with 23 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-125 victory over Toronto.

Siakam was among the most productive players for Indiana in this win, and the veteran forward also managed to make an impact on both ends of the court against his former team. Siakam has reached the 20-point mark in four of his eight February appearances, and he enters the All-Star break averaging 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest over his last eight outings.